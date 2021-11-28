Im not sure where to post bugs ive found in the beta version.

sometimes when unplugging a controller and plugging it back, it doesn't work.

Once this happens, any new controller plugged in will not work and you have to restart.

This issue also persists sometimes when the bluetooth controller gets disconnected for a second.

second issue.

Dreamcast no longer runs off the joystick, you have to use the D-pad. playing marvel vs capcom is unbearable for my kids.

I did an update from 7.2.2 to 8.0 beta