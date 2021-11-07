Hi all. I am trying to create the most stable smooth n64 emulation for my system.

Ther is no OC involved, even my system has cooling and could go with basic OC if ist safe enough.

If I go try to choose a different core for any game on my N64 rooster, it seems that only two are able to launch the game:

LIBRETO MUPEN64PLUS_NEXT (DEFAULT)

LIBRETO PARALLEL_N64

These two seem to launch games. The parallel seems to be better but with graphic glitches (Zelda oot has some that are bad), so this is why i was trying to launch any of the other two

MUPEN64PLUS GLIDE64MK2

MUPEN64PLUS RICE

These last two don't work with any game. I don't know if I am doing something wrong just going over the game->start->edit game->lauch with-> choose core.

Any insight on this and suggestions on how to improve N64 over rpi4 (overall zeldas and mario) is greatly appreciated.

Thanks!