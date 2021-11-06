Recalbox 7.2.2 and 8BitDo M30
-
Svetlyachok last edited by
This gamepad has 3 global modes (Android, Windows, MacOS) If i connect it to RB 7.2.2 like "Android" it works in main dashboard and in Kodi menu but "dead" in game mode in all emulators.. "MacOs" mode doesnt recognize of this version recalbox. And mode "Windows" is OK only if you activate GPIO-controller in "WebFace" but very long time starting game. Previously on version 6.0 of recalbox is OK in everything mode.. Even if i install 6.0 version and upgrade it to 7.2.2 from menu (Not clean install 7.2.2) M30 still works in "Android" mode.. Something "new" broke old stabile..
Sorry for my english, i hope are everyone understand me..