These are all the codes I tested in different combinations:

I believe the problem could be that you tried several different combinations at random, and now you may not even know what the original configuration is, you need to keep the original configuration and change only what is necessary.

If you backed up the original configuration, use your backup before starting, otherwise I recommend you re-install it for warranty.

This video can help you (turn on the subtitles):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=30&ab_channel=Recalbox

Changing dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d-pi4 by (dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d-pi4)

Okay, other users have mentioned what you're saying, that in RPi4 you need to change in the config.txt file the line:

dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d-pi4

to

dtoverlay=vc4-fkms-v3d-pi4

Note: if you edit /boot/config.txt the changes will be restored to their original state after any upgrade, but if you edit the file /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt, the effect will be the same, but the changes will remain after updating.

But, see the link below, and do what is proposed (or, wait for the next version, as it is mentioned that it will be fixed):

And, as you can read here, some emulators might not work correctly after this change.

Unfortunately, it seems to be the only way to work for now, so make this modification for now, but be aware of these factors (that's why it seems more interesting at this point to modify this value in the config.txt file, since in the next update this modification will be eliminated,).

The Recalbox documentation mentions some recommended options to make the video work on CRT (our documentation is out of date, we are migrating the documentation and updating it, while we are in this update process, use the current documentation):

https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/tutorials/video/crt/connecting-your-recalbox-to-a-crt-with-composite

The official raspberry documentation mentions all the video options available in the config.txt file:

https://www.raspberrypi.com/documentation/computers/config_txt.html#video-options

Let me try a step-by-step:

Make sure you are using the correct cable (I know you've already stated this, but it's the first step)

On recalbox-user-config.txt file, add:

the supported sdtv_mode and sdtv_aspect as quoted here;

hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1 and hdmi_force_hotplug=0

and enable_tvout=1 as quoted here.

file, add: the supported and as quoted here; and and as quoted here. Try also add the line audio_pwm_mode=2 , but as in some cases this causes slowdown, if the result is not good, replace with audio_pwm_mode=0

, but as in some cases this causes slowdown, if the result is not good, replace with Then edit the recalbox.conf file, and change global.videomode to default:

global.videomode=default

This bug is still open, and a user mentions another workaround, check:

https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1698