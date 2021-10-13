Recalbox on Gigabyte GA-J1900-D3V not work usb ports
Aknada last edited by
Hello, I am faced with the problem of non-working Usb ports. As a result, the keyboard does not work. Gamepad does not work. After the end of the launch of the recalbox, it is impossible to control the system. I think that the system lacks a driver for some controller. How can I solve this problem.
before loading recalbox, the keyboard works in the BIOS. It stops only after starting. https://youtu.be/H4QS5_2M8zc
I recorded a slow motion video of the verbose version of the recalbox loading process. https://youtu.be/VK6EuehQThA
I would be grateful for some good advice
Zing Global moderator Translator
@aknada I've never seen it happen, I'm not sure what it could be.
Maybe it's a conflicting driver from some connected peripheral device, maybe even from the device you installed Recalbox on (if you installed it on a bad hard drive and the system froze, it makes the keyboard look like it doesn't work, when in fact the entire system isn't working).
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready-made?
Did you install Recalbox on a Hard Drive, or a pendrive?
Have you already tested without the usb keyboard? Or without the joystick?
Have you tested the Virtual Gamepad (they even work on a Smartphone)?
davidb2111 Staff
Hi @Aknada
Did you try to modify your bios settings. Some settings can alter how the kernel probes hardware.
David