@luckyducky yep, I asked about this months ago and got no answer.

There is a bug in Recalbox, BUT, its simple to work around.

Firstly, you obviously need to edit the recalbox.config file in recalbox\system

Change line 36 ish to: system.splash.select=custom

And, save the changes.

Now, boot up Recalbox, and whilst its running, log into your Pi remotely via WinSCP, and copy your video files to the recalbox\bootvideos folder, then shut down Recalbox.

When you reboot, your videos will play

I'm not sure if I can post links, so, if you go onto Youtube and search for "AD&MEDIA" [ without spaces - this site is inserting spaces] you will see that these guys do some fantastic Recalbox boot videos. I've put about 7 or 8 of theirs on my usb stick