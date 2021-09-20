Sinden Light Gun
Hello, trying to get a Sinden light gun to work on the latest 7.2.2 version where it's supposed to be supported "out of the box". However, I can't get it to be recognized at all by Emulation Station as a controller.
In RetroPie I see a Start and Stop script for the Sinden gun, so I wonder if there is such a thing on Recalbox and I'm just missing it.
Any pointers will be appreciated!
Zing
Sinden light gun to work on the latest 7.2.2 version where it's supposed to be supported "out of the box"
The light gun system works "out of the box".
Sorry, but I don't know this "Sinden light gun", and I haven't seen anywhere that it is compatible, the documentation says that LightGun is compatible with Wiimote With Mayflash USB Converter:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/hardware-compatibility/compatible-devices/controller#lightgun
Read the complete Lightgun system documentation:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/usage-basique/fonctionnalites/lightgun-de-recalbox