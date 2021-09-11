Hello everyone !

I’m facing a issue with my new GamePi43 :

I would like to play on it with Recalbox and a 64gb SDcard.

First, I’ve install the last version of Recalbox 7.2.2, and try this solution to install the driver of GPIO controller following this topic :

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19915/installing-drivers-for-gamepi43-waveshare

It’s not work.

I’ve try the wiki of waveshare : it’s not work.

I’ve download the Recalbox 7.1.1 img on the wiki of waveshare and install it : it works but the SHARE partition is only 3gb. So I try with Gparted to expand the size of this partition but there it just after a OVERLAY partition, so I can’t expand the SHARE partition.

And I think it’s not the best way, even if it works with this tiny SHARE partition, because if I be able to upgrade to 7.2.2, the GPIO controller will not work anymore.

So the perfect way I think will be able to install this crappy driver to the new img of Recalbox 7.2.2

So is there someone who have a solution for me please ?

I really love Recalbox instead of Retropie and I really want to put all my games in my 64gb SDcard.

Thanks a lot for your help, and have a nice day people !