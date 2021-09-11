Recalbox 7.2.2 on Rpi 4 / GamePi43
Hello everyone !
I’m facing a issue with my new GamePi43 :
I would like to play on it with Recalbox and a 64gb SDcard.
First, I’ve install the last version of Recalbox 7.2.2, and try this solution to install the driver of GPIO controller following this topic :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/19915/installing-drivers-for-gamepi43-waveshare
It’s not work.
I’ve try the wiki of waveshare : it’s not work.
I’ve download the Recalbox 7.1.1 img on the wiki of waveshare and install it : it works but the SHARE partition is only 3gb. So I try with Gparted to expand the size of this partition but there it just after a OVERLAY partition, so I can’t expand the SHARE partition.
And I think it’s not the best way, even if it works with this tiny SHARE partition, because if I be able to upgrade to 7.2.2, the GPIO controller will not work anymore.
So the perfect way I think will be able to install this crappy driver to the new img of Recalbox 7.2.2
So is there someone who have a solution for me please ?
I really love Recalbox instead of Retropie and I really want to put all my games in my 64gb SDcard.
Thanks a lot for your help, and have a nice day people !
Zing Global moderator Translator
@aurélien Sorry, but unfortunately I don't think you're going to get what you want.
Here is the manufacturer's documentation:
https://www.waveshare.com/wiki/GamePi43
Read until the end and realize that the manufacturer does not provide a driver for this product for Recalbox 7.2.2 on Rpi4, that is, it is not compatible with the latest official version...
It doesn't work when you upgrade to the latest version of Recalbox because the manufacturer didn't make a compatible driver, I recommend you contact the manufacturer.