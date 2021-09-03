Hi all,

Can anyone help ?

I created an overlay / bezel for every system on Recalbox for the Pi ( https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24856/rustymg-s-overlay-pack ) and I can get every single overlay to work fine- except the Odysseey2 / Philips Videopac one.

Recalbox creates an overlays folder called "o2em", and the usual 2 files (o2em.cfg, o2em_overlay.cfg) I have are not being "seen" by Recalbox.

I then found this link in french ( https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/13410/overlay-videopac-o2em ) which said "...I found the solution by using the retropie wiki. In fact the ".cfg" file must be called "odyssey2.cfg" and not as one would be tempted to name it "o2em.cfg".

However, I have tried this, and, it did not work.

I even tried creating an overlays folder called "odyssey2" and did the usual adjustments to the file references, but nope, didnt work either.

So, has anyone got the overlays to work in the o2em folder?

Many thanks.