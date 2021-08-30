Hello all! I decided to try my luck again today with version 7.2.2 but I'm still experiencing the issues described in my previous post when I tried version 7.0.1

Controller works in EmulationStation but not in RetroArch

I flashed a fresh image of 7.2.2, I was able to pair the controller by connecting a USB keyboard first.

If I don't configure the controller before launching a game I can play (tried NES and SNES) but none of the HOTKEY combos work so I can't exit the game.

If I DO configure the controller, then it doesn't work in the emulator unless I turn the controller OFF and ON again. I can see the popup telling me the controller has been disconnected/connected.

I also tried downgrading the firmware to v4.00 since I saw other post talking about that as a workaround (could not find a download link to v4.01 on 8bitdo website). Downgrading the firmware, factory resetting the Recalbox install and doing the pairing/configuring again didn't make any difference in the controller behavior.

Any ideas? I would really like to move to version 7 but these are the only controllers I have and using them via USB is not practical.

This is the controller I'm using 8bitdo NES30 PRO (currently working with version 6.1.1) with last available firmware (v 4.10)

