I have an XBOX Series X/S Controller (QAU-00021), an XBOX Wireless Adapter (6HN-00002), a Raspberry PI 400, and Recalbox 7.2.2.

I cannot get the wireless controller to pair. I see some old posts about this, but nothing regarding Recalbox 7.2.2.

Re: XBOX Series S/X Controller not pairing with Recalbox 7.1

I tried clearing the ERTM as so many posts have referenced, using a modprobe fix or a script update, and none of these things worked.

The issue lies in the version of SDL used. There was a fix issued in the SDL, now almost a year ago that needs to be integrated.

https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=SDL2-Xbox-Series-X-Controller

Some have had luck installing new xpadneo drivers, but on another retro emulation platform that shall not be named.

I thought that buying the XBOX Wireless Adapter (6HN-00002) would be a stop-gap. The light on the adapter doesn't even turn on when plugged into the Pi 400. The adapter works fine pairing the controller with a Windows 10 laptop.

This has been a problem with Recalbox over a year now. If there are no fixes for this, is there any way I can help move Recalbox forward? I have some extra time, and I have experience writing firmware.