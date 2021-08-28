Hello!

I've use recalboxon for raspberry pi 4.

And could somebody tell me what need to correct run RE2 n64? ( dont find it in search)

If i run it through muppen64 next - i've got only backgrounds in game and lost all 3d models.

If run through muppen64 - i' ve got on the contrary lost backgrounds an only models on the black screen

And i can't choose another plugins...