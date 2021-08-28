n64 RE2 problem on Rp4
Hello!
I've use recalboxon for raspberry pi 4.
And could somebody tell me what need to correct run RE2 n64? ( dont find it in search)
If i run it through muppen64 next - i've got only backgrounds in game and lost all 3d models.
If run through muppen64 - i' ve got on the contrary lost backgrounds an only models on the black screen
And i can't choose another plugins...
@zing sorry, but i don't understood about
Is this game not emulated as well it all or just what?