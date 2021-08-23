Hi,

I would like to report an issue which happens only and each time i submit a reboot from Emulation Station : recalbox starts, launch theme video, display splash screen (recalbox version bottom left and the 4 pacman's ghosts on the right) and that's all...

Emulation station does not display the loading progressbar.

(by the way, recalbox is available by network)

Please note that this issue does not occur at cold boot (power on the bartop).

I tried to make a fresh new install of recalbox 7.2.2 on a new sd card (with balena etcher), and i got the same issue.

Any idea will be welcome cause i spent much time to isolate the pb, unsuccessfully

Config :