@gjbnh Please avoid empty headlines and fanfare: "Seriously Wrong" does not indicate anything, most users make big warnings about problems, they are just trying to draw attention to a small user manipulation issue, which most of the time the user could have solved it by reading the documentation, watching the official youtube tutorial videos, or searching here on the forum.

Some information you need to say when opening a thread:

The topic title should briefly describe the problem and the post should be as detailed as possible.

What is your hardware?

What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?

Have you built your Recalbox yourself or downloaded a ready-made image from the Internet or bought it all ready?

Have you just flashed the system image and are having this problem, or has everything worked before and stopped working? If it worked before, what kind of manipulation did you do in the middle of the process?

How are you flashing the Recalbox image?

Have you tried with another hard drive to make sure the problem is not with the hard drive?

no drive letter is assigned to the SHARE

It's a Windows problem, but it's easy to fix:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22741/transferring-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works

We recommend that the system be separated on one device and ROMS/BIOS/etc on another device, this goes for all hardware (although many users don't do that, but this is the most effective way to avoid problems).

You could keep the system on a USB flash drive and the ROMS on a hard drive, or vice versa, or the system on an internal hard drive and the ROMS on an external hard drive (keeping the ROMS on an external USB device makes it easier for the user to transfer ROMS ).