Seriously Wrong
gjbnh
Something appears to be seriously wrong with the current Recalbox for 64 bit!
Burned under 2 different OS, using different downloads, using multiple Burners, no drive letter is assigned to the SHARE partition. After first burn, chkdsk runs ok, but as soon as roms are added, it chokes on chkdsk. The same appers to be true for CHECKDISK, a commercial program, and AOMEI Partition Assistant hangs on loading the partition. These problems may not appear if upgrading from within Recalbox.
Zing
@gjbnh Please avoid empty headlines and fanfare: "Seriously Wrong" does not indicate anything, most users make big warnings about problems, they are just trying to draw attention to a small user manipulation issue, which most of the time the user could have solved it by reading the documentation, watching the official youtube tutorial videos, or searching here on the forum.
Some information you need to say when opening a thread:
- The topic title should briefly describe the problem and the post should be as detailed as possible.
- What is your hardware?
- What is your version of Recalbox (say version, don't say "latest")?
- Have you built your Recalbox yourself or downloaded a ready-made image from the Internet or bought it all ready?
- Have you just flashed the system image and are having this problem, or has everything worked before and stopped working? If it worked before, what kind of manipulation did you do in the middle of the process?
- How are you flashing the Recalbox image?
- Have you tried with another hard drive to make sure the problem is not with the hard drive?
no drive letter is assigned to the SHARE
It's a Windows problem, but it's easy to fix:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22741/transferring-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works
We recommend that the system be separated on one device and ROMS/BIOS/etc on another device, this goes for all hardware (although many users don't do that, but this is the most effective way to avoid problems).
You could keep the system on a USB flash drive and the ROMS on a hard drive, or vice versa, or the system on an internal hard drive and the ROMS on an external hard drive (keeping the ROMS on an external USB device makes it easier for the user to transfer ROMS ).
gjbnh
@zing Would not have made the headline if the problem wasn't REPEATABLE!! TRIED 6 times USING THE SAME system, AND 2 DIFFERENT OS!!
As far as using different media, I'm pretty well maxed out here....hence using the same USB stick...and WHY have the share partition as part of the boot if it's NOT supposed to be on the same media????
The image was DL'ed the image over the last week....what part of latest don't you understand???
I used banaethcer, rufus, imagerwriter AND pi imager writer thinking THAT could be the cause....
The image came from the recalbox website...
If it was MY hard I'd be VERY surprised. The source of the roms is saved to SEVERAL different partitions on several DIFFERENT hard drives...
I'm NOT and alarmist, and am NOT an average user! This project is VERY impressive, but does appear to have some bugs....just pointing them out. I've tried Betocera, Lakka, Retroarch..ONLY this one seems able to handle almost everything I throw at it!! AWESOME!!
The post you referred to appears that the Boot OS and the share partition is ON the SAME microsd card BTW.