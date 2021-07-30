HELP with official 7" display Raspberry Pi and Recalbox 7.2.2
VanOTSDR
I have a semi portable build with a RPi 4 and the official RPi 7" display, I've been using Retropie with it and never had any problem, but now I would love to have Recalbox 7.2.2 in it and I just can't make it work. When I turn on the Pi I can see that the display is on, but it shows nothing, not even the boot info.
Has anyone made something like this to work?
Thanks.
Zing
@vanotsdr See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24438/problem-with-dsi-display-on-rpi4