Problem with DSI-Display on RPi4
Hello,
i built a small mobile recalbox with a Raspberry 4 (8GB) and a 5" display connected by DSI cable. Flashed with Recalbox 7.1.x everthing works quite well. After update to 7.2.1 the screen keeps black (except the backlight) when booting the box. Attaching a HDMI cable shows that the system is running fine. Trying with another SDcard with Rasbian and one with Retr*p** shows: the hardware is healthy and the screen shows up at boot. I reflashed the SDcard with a fresh 7.2.1 image (tried multiple times) but the screen still keeps black. Can anyone give me a clue how to solve this, for example to add a line like "defaultdisplay=dsi" in some file in boot folder? Thanks in advance!
the box:
@melz-01 Sorry, I do not have this hardware, I have no way to test if it is compatible.
See if this helps:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22055/switch-automatique-entre-écran-raspberry-dsi-officiel-7-et-hdmi-pour-recalbox-7-x
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24236/ecran-7-officiel-raspberry-non-reconnu-avec-7-2-1
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24132/ecran-7-officiel-reste-noir-au-démarrage-7-2-pi4
If you are unable to solve the problem, you can open an issue:
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues