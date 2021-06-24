7.2.2 freeze at start after re-burning the image.
Hi everyone, i wanted to share something very weird that happens on my latest updated image of Recalbox on 7.2.2
I used to have a perfect image of the 7.2.1, that i could play on my Pi4 and Pi400 equally. I updated to 7.2.2, then modified my game list a bit, added this and that... then tested all on my Pi4...working all night.
I saved the image on my laptop, went home, burned it on a new SD, and boom...nothing seems to work. The screen freezes after the Splashscreen, like it is booting, but is does not move a bit.
I tried again on the Pi4, and same thing happens. No idea what to do, especially that all was working well on my other Pi4.
Is anyone experiencing this ( multiple system seem like not compatible...)
Thanks all
@benzitor
OK, so i found that in plugging to the second HDMI, the pi4 that didn't work now work with this image.
But the Pi400 is still not. No idea why. Is there any ways i could make it work ? I actually built this on Pi400, then finalized on Pi4, but the 7.2.1 did not show any problems... i will try to remove the Overclocking ... in case.
Please update one more time soon to give love to Pi400 ( overclock, special options, etc ) as it is the best Pi4 but now it feels like a leftover ( like the Pi0 though )
Zing Global moderator Translator
Please update one more time soon to give love to Pi400
Version 7.2.2 works on Rpi400, no update is needed for that.
Have you ever tried to do a factory reset, available through the advanced settings (you won't lose any personal files like ROMs/BIOS/Scrapes, but you will lose all custom settings, which must be the problem) ?
@zing
Thanks for the answer.
I will try this. As the Pi400 is the plateform i built the Image on, from scratch, so it was clean, and i never touch any of the custom setup except the theme and PPSSP for graphic optimization.
But after finalizing my setup at the bar, on a Pi4, then when back home the image did not start on Pi400 anymore. Still works fine on Pi4.
I had to switch the HDMI though.
I burnt it again, and same result.
I will try the factory reset, but i feel something is odd. I also had the same problem with another image based on a clean 7.2.2 made for my arcade cabinet.
I could not make it boot on a Pi400, even if it was started on this machine...
I never had this problem before on my Pi400 with 7.1.1 or 7.2.1.
Another problem i saw as well, is that when i switch to another Pi4, sometimes the Recalbox reset my setup ( like themes, hidden games, or Virtual menus )
Zing Global moderator Translator
sometimes the Recalbox reset my setup ( like themes, hidden games, or Virtual menus )
There is no reason for Recalbox to do this. The problem is probably with your memory card, something is corrupting the configuration.
Ideally, you should use an original, quality, class 10, small (16Gb) memory card just to store the system, and use an external USB device to store your ROMS, BIOS, etc.