Hi everyone!

I was testing newer versions of those cores for using on the GPI Case (pi zero), and they have some benefits over recalbox current versions.

snes9x2002:

recalbox version: a869da7f22c63ee1cb316f79c6dd7691a369da3e proposed version: latest (48b67ee60cf32d587b2d3e9f4cd37c84c647666e) The most important change is the "Backport colour operations from Snes9x 1.60" which greatly increase performance, making almost as fast as pisnes with the newer features of retroarch

snes9x2005:

recalbox version: 743ceea46479bafd3aeb3dbd32daeb716dff7456 proposed version: latest (71db1be367d780caa6128bc2a3c3bd33567baf5a) The "Backports: Colour operations from Snes9x 1.60" and "Add optional automatic frame skipping" changes make it faster. Even though its not as fast as the 2002 core, Yoshi´s Island works good enough (i tried only one level). The auto-frame skip feature requires a newer retroarch (1.91 i think)

picodrive:

recalbox version: a869da7f22c63ee1cb316f79c6dd7691a369da3e proposed version: lastest (8b01ec7e28bf87800d633bc3ed2f0dbb01fb7237) The most important feature is the implementation of chd format which reduce the size of Sega CD images (almost 50%). I didn't notice a performance degradation with the terminator game.

I could successfully build both Snes cores using the recalbox scrips, and to get bit better performance i set the dispmanx retroarch video driver)

But with the Picodrive core i had to use the retropie rp1 binary (i don't know how to update recalbox script to build it successfully).

if its needed i can create an issue on gitlab for asking the update of said cores.

Best regards and thanks for your great work!!