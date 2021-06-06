Apologies if this is inappropriate for this forum but I have some newcomer questions/issues.

Problem 1: I cannot get my SSD formatted correctly so that it works with recalbox. I successfully flashed recalbox to the SSD. However when I connect it to the Raspberry Pi 4 and turn it on, nothing happens. My screen is black.

I know that recalbox is suppposed to partition the SSD so that there is "RECALBOX" and "SHARE". I do see the disk is named "RECALLBOX" when connecting it to my PC. However I am not seeing "SHARE" so I cannot add bios, or roms

Note: I was able to get it running with a micro SD card. I would prefer to use the SSD (much more storage space). But if SSD use requires linux skills I'm probably stuck.

Problem 2: I can't connect recalbox to wifi. I was able to find my network, and double checked that my password was typed in correctly. And I even get an alert that says "Wifi enabled" but it still won't connect. Using google I see that others have solved this by changing their region to France. I don't know how to do this.

Problem 3: I can't seem to turn it off safely. If I choose "shutdown" within emulation station, the red LED light flashes on and off after pressing the power button (Nespi 4 case)

Any help anyone could offer here would be much appreciated.

Thanks!