Trouble Getting Started (SSD, wifi)
-
DAB12AC last edited by DAB12AC
Apologies if this is inappropriate for this forum but I have some newcomer questions/issues.
Problem 1: I cannot get my SSD formatted correctly so that it works with recalbox. I successfully flashed recalbox to the SSD. However when I connect it to the Raspberry Pi 4 and turn it on, nothing happens. My screen is black.
I know that recalbox is suppposed to partition the SSD so that there is "RECALBOX" and "SHARE". I do see the disk is named "RECALLBOX" when connecting it to my PC. However I am not seeing "SHARE" so I cannot add bios, or roms
Note: I was able to get it running with a micro SD card. I would prefer to use the SSD (much more storage space). But if SSD use requires linux skills I'm probably stuck.
Problem 2: I can't connect recalbox to wifi. I was able to find my network, and double checked that my password was typed in correctly. And I even get an alert that says "Wifi enabled" but it still won't connect. Using google I see that others have solved this by changing their region to France. I don't know how to do this.
Problem 3: I can't seem to turn it off safely. If I choose "shutdown" within emulation station, the red LED light flashes on and off after pressing the power button (Nespi 4 case)
Any help anyone could offer here would be much appreciated.
Thanks!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@dab12ac First, please use the forum search system before opening a thread:
- About Nespi4case:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24395/recalbox-v7-2-1-nespi4case-installation-tutorial
- About partition SHARE not visible:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/22741/transferring-roms-directly-to-microsd-card-it-works
You are not able to run Recalbox directly from the SSD because you are doing it wrong:
Rpi is not designed to boot the system other than from the SD card. You need to install Recalbox on your SD card, and use your SSD to store the ROMS/BIOS/saves/etc, just select the storage location from the Emulationstation menu.
Watch this video, it might be helpful:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=19&ab_channel=Recalbox
- About Nespi4case: