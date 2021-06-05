Hello all!

In Oct 2020 there was a conversation regarding whether or not Recalbox v7 could be utilized in vertical arcade/tate mode. (link here: Vertical mode v7)

The TLDR was that due to the implementation of the video driver by the RP foundation, there wasn't a good option for this using RPi4.

In my testing with RetroPie on my RPi4, I found that changing the launch parameters for EmulationStation actually worked!

The parameters that worked for me looked like this:

emulationstation --screenrotate 3 --screensize 1080 1920

Link and kudos to the answer provider here: (Reddit RetroPie Sub)

The problem: I would much prefer my Vertcade run on Recalbox, though I cannot seem to find the appropriate location to change the emulationstation launch parameters.

I'm hopeful we can solve this issue for the crazies trying to build vertical arcades. Any help is greatly appreciated!