@breakbob This procedure only works correctly to back up the image and restore to the same SD card. It does not work correctly for another SD card of the "same size" from the same brand (for example): there is no SD card with the exact same size as the other. The manufacturing process for storage devices does not guarantee 100% accuracy: if you check in windows explorer, you will notice that your 2 64Gb cards are not exactly the same size, but both will be approximately 64Gb.

Example: Imagine that your SD card from sandisk has exactly 64 GB, and your SD card from Kingston has 63.99 Gb. Win32Imager will make an image of exactly 64 Gb, and the Kingston card only has 63.99Gb so the image does not fit.

If you make a backup with the Win32Imager of the Kingston SD card and restore it on the sandisk, it will fit, but it will be left with 0.01Gb unused. (It's a hypothetical example, just for you to understand the process)

In order for you to use all the capacity of the kingston card in the example above, you would need to resize the partitions, and it would be extremely laborious for something unnecessary.

The correct procedure in this case is:

Flash the latest official version of Recalbox,

Start once to have the system automatically resize the SHARE partition to use all available device space

Copy the BIOS, ROMS, SAVES folders from your previous image. Only those folders, otherwise, you will take advantage of configuration files that can generate conflicts.

SHARE partition isn't visible at all, looks like card isn't mounting at all

I'm not sure I understand, I think you are saying that the SHARE partition is not visible in windows, is that it? If so, it's a Windows bug, see if that helps:

