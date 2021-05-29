Recalbox 7.2.1, one issue with "ports" and another with state saves
fonzman last edited by
So, after a lot of tinkering, my Recalbox 7.2.1 is now running games smooth again on my Raspberry Pi 3B+.
I had to force it to 720p and change the audio_pwm_mode in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt by adding:
hdmi_group=1 hdmi_mode=4 audio_pwm_mode=0
(I don't know if the audio_pwm_mode setting was really necessary, but afterwards it ran smoothly, while before even SNES was barely playable)
Now 2 primary issues remain:
I tried to add some games to the /roms/ports folder, like Doom II and the Mission Discs from Quake 1 (I own all of these).
The games run fine, however, the gamelist.xml is always reset after a system reboot and does not save my entries about these games.
Why is that so?
Also, I don't want to see all the preinstalled games (I don't care for the Atari and Sinclair things), except the "ports" (especially cave story). Is that somehow possible? By hiding preinstalled games everything is hidden...
The other issue is, If I load a state save in any game (independent of emulator; I tried SNES, PSX, etc.) the game begins to stutter, until I press the "load save state" button combination a second time! Instead of (re-)loading the state, the game now runs smoothly.
Why do I have to do these double-pressing of the button combination?
Thanks a bunch!
Zing Global moderator Translator
I tried to add some games to the /roms/ports folder, like Doom II and the Mission Discs from Quake 1 (I own all of these).
The games run fine, however, the gamelist.xml is always reset after a system reboot and does not save my entries about these games.
Why is that so?
See this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23412/ports-quake-trouble-in-recalbox-7/8
Also, I don't want to see all the preinstalled games (I don't care for the Atari and Sinclair things), except the "ports" (especially cave story). Is that somehow possible? By hiding preinstalled games everything is hidden...
See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23882/hide-pre-installed-does-not-hide-ports
The other issue is, If I load a state save in any game (independent of emulator; I tried SNES, PSX, etc.) the game begins to stutter, until I press the "load save state" button combination a second time! Instead of (re-)loading the state, the game now runs smoothly.
Why do I have to do these double-pressing of the button combination?
Strange, that shouldn't happen, I haven't seen any reports from other users about it, you might have set something wrong. Have you tested deactivating the shaders? Overlays? Rewind?
If possible, test on another SD card, with the system clean, without configuring anything, and see if that also happens.
fonzman last edited by
Thanks for the tips.
Still, the gamelist.xml in my ports folder resets at each power cycle.
It only contains the preset info (which is Doom 1, Sigil and Wolfenstein).
Quake 1 does not show up at all.
Quake mission packs, Doom 2 and Flashback (which are all listed) have no icon and no description. I can scrape them, or set the info by hand, but after the next power cycle of Recalbox, the info is gone for good...
Concerning the save problem: I actually did a fresh install without my previous settings - except the media and gamelist.xml files containing my rom infos (which should not interfere with gameplay itself, 'cause there are no gameplay settings stored in these). I disabled overlay, rewind, shaders, etc. No change.
I still have to press for state load 2 times: 1st it loads the state and stutters. 2nd it does not load anything but stuttering is gone.
However: I set Hotkey to R3. This means, loading a state is R3+X. Does this combination do anything else in a vanilla installation? Like starting recording or something? Perhaps thats my issue.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fonzman You are right, about Ports, it's a bug, see:
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23915/gamelist-in-doom-port-resets
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24266/jeux-ports-avec-la-7-2-1
- https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/1622
However: I set Hotkey to R3. This means, loading a state is R3+X. Does this combination do anything else in a vanilla installation? Like starting recording or something? Perhaps thats my issue.
That must be the problem, set the hotkey to select, restart and test.