Thanks for the tips.

Still, the gamelist.xml in my ports folder resets at each power cycle.

It only contains the preset info (which is Doom 1, Sigil and Wolfenstein).

Quake 1 does not show up at all.

Quake mission packs, Doom 2 and Flashback (which are all listed) have no icon and no description. I can scrape them, or set the info by hand, but after the next power cycle of Recalbox, the info is gone for good...

Concerning the save problem: I actually did a fresh install without my previous settings - except the media and gamelist.xml files containing my rom infos (which should not interfere with gameplay itself, 'cause there are no gameplay settings stored in these). I disabled overlay, rewind, shaders, etc. No change.

I still have to press for state load 2 times: 1st it loads the state and stutters. 2nd it does not load anything but stuttering is gone.

However: I set Hotkey to R3. This means, loading a state is R3+X. Does this combination do anything else in a vanilla installation? Like starting recording or something? Perhaps thats my issue.