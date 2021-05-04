Hi everyone,

I am new to Recalbox, and really enjoying it; nice and intuitive, and games are working really well. Even my gamepad was automapped.

My question ... I have loaded several Playstation games onto my Recalbox, and they are working fine. However, I was wondering whether it is possible to have the Playstation startup/boot sequence play whenever I load a game. I'm referring to the sequence which would play whenever you booted up an original Playstation., with the tune, logos etc.

Functionally, this isn't necessary. It's just that it was a big part of my childhood, and it would be nice to have in my Recalbox. More of a quality-of-life thing really.

Does this make sense? Not sure how better to explain it.

Thanks to anyone who can advise.

Cheers.