Possible to run the PSX boot screen when loading a game?
RetrOkada last edited by
Hi everyone,
I am new to Recalbox, and really enjoying it; nice and intuitive, and games are working really well. Even my gamepad was automapped.
My question ... I have loaded several Playstation games onto my Recalbox, and they are working fine. However, I was wondering whether it is possible to have the Playstation startup/boot sequence play whenever I load a game. I'm referring to the sequence which would play whenever you booted up an original Playstation., with the tune, logos etc.
Functionally, this isn't necessary. It's just that it was a big part of my childhood, and it would be nice to have in my Recalbox. More of a quality-of-life thing really.
Does this make sense? Not sure how better to explain it.
Thanks to anyone who can advise.
Cheers.
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
Yep, when the game is running, you just hit the hotkey and A (or B?) and in the options you tick the box that gives the boot sequence from each of the 3 regions, depending on the game loading.
I had to switch it off though, as it didn't work 100% on Recalbox 7.1. The last note from the "tune" it plays constantly looped even as the game attempted to load in a lot of cases.
Also - you getting your PSX games to boot on in 7.2 or 7.21 beta 3 ?
I'm having a 75% failure rate on the new release.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@retrokada I think you're talking about this:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23218/playstation-music-theme
tekkenism last edited by tekkenism
Please report your issues for the upcoming version here, this is important:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24142/recalbox-7-2-1-beta3-public-release
RustyMG last edited by RustyMG
@tekkenism said in Possible to run the PSX boot screen when loading a game?:
Please report your issues for the upcoming version here, this is important:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24142/recalbox-7-2-1-beta3-public-release
I already have - with examples of my detailed testing.
RetrOkada last edited by
Thanks to both for the responses, worked perfectly️. Great to have that sequence working; if it breaks some games, I can always disable.
@RustyMG I'm using the stable 7.2 release, not a beta build, so afraid I can't help with that. Everything I've tried is working fine for me on 7.2 on a RPI 400, including multi-disk games. Sorry about that.
warlordone Banned last edited by
@rustymg yes I have tried it works
warlordone Banned last edited by
