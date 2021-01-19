  1. Home
  • jakubm82

    Hi,

    If this topic was already posted, please don't hang me...
    I am using recalbox mostly for PSX games. It is running smoothly on RaspberryPi 3+. What I miss is a theme music whenever I choose a new ISO.
    You know which one... the one with white screen ans PS logo on it.
    I red that it's possible to get it, when I restart content in retroArch, but even that I did what it was said I am not getting it... please help. How to get the playstation music theme when I launch PSX ISO?

  • Zing
    @jakubm82

    • Start a PSX game
    • Press Hotkey + B to enter the Retroarch menu
    • Still in the Quick Menu, go down and enter "Options"
    • Scroll down and find the option "Show Bios Bootlogo", it is disabled, you need to enable it (Read the Note: Break some games)
