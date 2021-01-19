Playstation Music Theme
-
jakubm82 last edited by
Hi,
If this topic was already posted, please don't hang me...
I am using recalbox mostly for PSX games. It is running smoothly on RaspberryPi 3+. What I miss is a theme music whenever I choose a new ISO.
You know which one... the one with white screen ans PS logo on it.
I red that it's possible to get it, when I restart content in retroArch, but even that I did what it was said I am not getting it... please help. How to get the playstation music theme when I launch PSX ISO?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
- Start a PSX game
- Press Hotkey + B to enter the Retroarch menu
- Still in the Quick Menu, go down and enter "Options"
- Scroll down and find the option "Show Bios Bootlogo", it is disabled, you need to enable it (Read the Note: Break some games)