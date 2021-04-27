Rb 7.2 on rpi 3b+ - PSX emulator gpio problems ?
Good evening guys, I just updated my arcade cabinet (rpi 3b + connected in gpio), the update 7.2 was proposed to me when I started it from recalbox; I unfortunately noticed that for some PSX games (Crash bandicoot 1,2 and 3, hercules etc.) the gpio joysticks are not recognized, while for other games like micro machines 3 everything is ok. Is it a bug of rb 7.2? with version 7.1 every psx games saw my joysticks connected in gpio, i don't understand.
Very Thanks.
@Space81 Check the menu, there is a factory reset option, you will not lose any personal data in the process, but the settings will be reset, most users with joystick problems are doing this and are solving the problem (if in doubt, do backup first).
@Zing thanks, do you mean in the Recalbox menu? can you please be more precise? if I perform a factory reset I will then have to reset everything in the config file; I have the iso backup of my whole system, so I could try again to update to 7.2 ( I was back to 7.1.1 now ) thanks for your always punctuality and courtesy.
@Zing i just found this post : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23901/7-2-manettes-inopérantes-dans-émulateur-psx
Tomorrow i will try ! Thanks
@Space81 said in Rb 7.2 on rpi 3b+ - PSX emulator gpio problems ?:
do you mean in the Recalbox menu?
Yes, the emulationstation menu, access by pressing Start in the selection of consoles, go to advanced settings, and you will find the factory reset (sorry, English is not my native language, and I don't have my Rpi around, so the terms can be different in English, and I can't be more precise than that right now),
I will then have to reset everything in the config file
The reset will keep all your personal data, but it will reset all settings.
If you have a full backup, it may be easier to do a clean install of the latest version instead of updating and resetting, and, before configuring everything, test only with problematic games, but you decide.
@Zing very Thanks
Unfortunately after several attempts and more or less serious bugs, I returned to RB 7.1.1.
In fact in my case it was not necessary to start from scratch with rb 7.2, the PSX games were back to work, but unfortunately the Amiga ones do not correctly detect the joy gpio, forcing me to manually set them for each game every time :(, also as he writes in another post, moving my microsd to a windows card reader, the share partition is no longer displayed on windows, there are also many other small things that made me give up, for the first time, after many hours of testing, maybe i will upgrade directly to RB 8 , thank you all for your immense work
the share partition is no longer displayed on windows,
It is a Windows bug, just associate a letter with the partition, as mentioned in the other post.
but unfortunately the Amiga ones do not correctly detect the joy gpio, forcing me to manually set them for each game every time
Read this topic, it is not the same emulator, but the problem is similar, the same solution should work for you:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24010/retroarch-config-not-saved
@Zing thanks for your infinite patience, I'll try again.