RetroArch config not saved

Hi,

i use :

RecalBox 7.x on pi 4

Controller : one Xbox 360 and two atari 2600 with adapter

controller wok great

While playing an atari 2600 games : in RGUI menu : i set in settings->input->port 1 control the atari 2600 controller : work great.

In settings->input-hotkeys-menu toggle gamepad combo, i set "select + down" to acces the RGUI with my keyboard, work great.

But, i can not save that, i have try all the save button, save on exit is on, but this two things is not saved, i have to do the same things everytime i exit the game and launch a new one.

I have to modify a config file? or something else?