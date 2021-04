Configuration de base émulateur Amiga rien dans le port Joy 1

Soryy for replay in English but I hope it can help you.

I have my joysticks connected to the GPIO port and I can confirm this issue too. This worked fine with rb 6.1.1 but since RB7.x Controller 2 is taken as controller 1. It is a bit annoying I hope this can be fixed in an early future.

As workaround I use a p2k file, for example in the game Deluxe pacman. Anyway for exit from the game I have to press the HK+Start in controller nuumber 2: