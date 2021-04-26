Fresh Install / Transfer Data Recalbox

Hi, I have an RPi2 running Recalbox v18.07.13 that I am planning to upgrade to v7.2.

The system is currently on a 64GB SD card and I have another 64GB SD card to do a fresh install of v7.2.

I will obviously need to transfer the BIOS and ROMS folders but what else do I need to transfer so that all levels and achievements etc are retained?

SAVES folder?

The kids will kill me if they lose where they are up to in their games.

Thanks.