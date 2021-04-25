hifiberry dac non reconnue 7.2
monsieurlefou
Bonjour,
Suite MAJ recalbox 7.2 sur PI 3 ma carte son hifiberry n'est plus reconnue....donc plus de son...cela marchait parfaitement sur la version 7.1, dac reconnue sans rien faire..
Quelqu'un pour m'aider?
Un grand merci!
lackyluuk
@monsieurlefou I have the same problem with my Hifiberry DAC+. Worked perfectly for 7.1.1.
Now, no sound at all and no option to choose the card in sound settings...please fix this
Thanks to all!