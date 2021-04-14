RPi 4 - RB7.1.1 - N64 in-game controls (GPIO)

Hi,

Today I upgraded my arcade cabaret with a RPi 4 (coming from 3B+). Installed Recalbox 7.1.1, configured everything.

All seems to be fine until the Nintendo 64 actual game starts. By that I mean, all is still fine in the menus of the game (tried Mario Kart 64 and Extreme G), all buttons work fine, but as soon as the actual race starts, the controls don't work anymore.

Extreme G was lagging on 3B+, but I was able to control my vehicle. Here, no reaction to gas or direction... two buttons do react however, allowing to shoot and activate a shield.

Mario Kart 64, I am able to accelerate, break and jump. However I have no reaction from the joystick so I just can't turn.

With 7.1.1 on 3B+ I had absolutely no problems with the controls, as I said Extreme G was lagging but it did work and I did play Mario Kart 64 quite a bit and had absolutely no problems.

Before posting I checked, all other emulators are working fine (using MAME, Neo Geo, NES, SNES, PSX and Mastersystem).

Does someone have any idea of what's going on here ?