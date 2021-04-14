RPi 4 - RB7.1.1 - N64 in-game controls (GPIO)
Hi,
Today I upgraded my arcade cabaret with a RPi 4 (coming from 3B+). Installed Recalbox 7.1.1, configured everything.
All seems to be fine until the Nintendo 64 actual game starts. By that I mean, all is still fine in the menus of the game (tried Mario Kart 64 and Extreme G), all buttons work fine, but as soon as the actual race starts, the controls don't work anymore.
Extreme G was lagging on 3B+, but I was able to control my vehicle. Here, no reaction to gas or direction... two buttons do react however, allowing to shoot and activate a shield.
Mario Kart 64, I am able to accelerate, break and jump. However I have no reaction from the joystick so I just can't turn.
With 7.1.1 on 3B+ I had absolutely no problems with the controls, as I said Extreme G was lagging but it did work and I did play Mario Kart 64 quite a bit and had absolutely no problems.
Before posting I checked, all other emulators are working fine (using MAME, Neo Geo, NES, SNES, PSX and Mastersystem).
Does someone have any idea of what's going on here ?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@monkoid See if this helps:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23738/problème-avec-ma-manette-n64
@Zing : Thanks. The problem described by Manoot is quite different since he was unable to get his N64 gamepad to work at all. I did however read through and follow suggested links which lead me to try a few things but with no avail.
..\share\system\configs\mupen64 on my RPi 4 only contains the files "input.xml" and "mupen64plus.cfg" where the same map on my RPi 3B+ contains quite a bit more. So I transferred all the files from 3B+ to 4 but the behaviour remains the same.
I now also noticed a 2 warnings pop up when starting the game, saying "DragonRise Inc. Generic USB Joystick (121/6) not configured".
By the way, being new to this, it seems I got confused with the controller types and I'm not using GPIO but indeed DragonRise USB controllers.
Update :
The reason I didn't notice the popups before is because they only appear when I add the file .retroarch.cfg in ..\share\roms\n64\ with the line "input_autodetect_enable = true". Same behaviour in game whether the file is present or not but no pop up when it isn't.
The following buttons do work for sure in game : B, Y, R1 and Start
I assume L1 and Select work as well but I can't confirm yet.
The following buttons do not work for sure in game : Joystick, X
I assume A doesn't work either but I can't confirm yet.
When setting global.inputdriver :
auto = Behaves as described
udev = Same behaviour
sdl2 = Makes it worse, can't even quit the game anymore