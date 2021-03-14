  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  PI4 stuck on loading screen after changing theme

PI4 stuck on loading screen after changing theme

  • DirtyScumbeast

    Im using a HDD been all fine beofre, but trying a different theme from the menue, when rebooting it hangs on the loading screen (almost complete) I have tried a few times & left for well over an hour.
    booting without the HDD starts up.

    recalbox seems a bit buggy, as i previously had it so it would do a full check of all roms etc everytime (taking 10 mins every boot).
    I wiped the HDD & started from scratch but just as I was getting it just how I wanted this happens.
    is there a way to edit the theme change perhaps to get it to boot again?

