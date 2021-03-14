PI4 stuck on loading screen after changing theme

Im using a HDD been all fine beofre, but trying a different theme from the menue, when rebooting it hangs on the loading screen (almost complete) I have tried a few times & left for well over an hour.

booting without the HDD starts up.

recalbox seems a bit buggy, as i previously had it so it would do a full check of all roms etc everytime (taking 10 mins every boot).

I wiped the HDD & started from scratch but just as I was getting it just how I wanted this happens.

is there a way to edit the theme change perhaps to get it to boot again?