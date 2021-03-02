Atari ST Disk Swaps
-
Hello all . Does anyone else have issues with Atari ST disk swaps? I'm running 7.1.1 on a Rasp Pi 4 and using lhatari emulator. I can access the hatari menu in game, but cannot scroll the scroll bars in menus to find the disk required. It's a shame that a 'real' mouse is not supported as I think this does not help the matter.
Thanks in advance for any advice given.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@Beefington I don't have an Rpi4, and, I don't play Atari ST, but, searching, I found these two topics that may help you:
-
@Zing many thanks. One of those posts was one I made asking for help on a similar issue. And, I regret to say, I do not speak French so could not read the other. I very much appreciate you taking the time to help though.
Kind regards
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
One of those posts was one I made asking for help on a similar issue.
Sorry, but if you have already been answered about this, there was no need to create another topic.
As already mentioned in the other topic, you are trying to play a console that originally used a keyboard, so to configure it, you may need to use a keyboard, and, configuring correctly, you will probably be able to use the joystick only (to play / change discs) ).
I do not speak French so could not read the other
About the other topic in French, you just need to use an online translator, you don't need to ignore the information just because it's not in your language, my native language is neither English nor French. I don't speak French, but the Recalbox team is mostly French, so most of the information will naturally be in French, so I also use the online translator to understand what is said in French.
Look:
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=fr&tl=en&u=https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/23533/hatari-et-joystick-angry
In case you still cannot understand, I will summarize:
The hatari will be updated in the next version of Recalbox and with that some improvements are expected, so if you still have problems, please be patient and wait for the next version.
-
@Zing again, thank you. I was not being impatient and this topic was different to the one previously raised (which was not 'solved' either). My message to you was in thanks, but you seem to have taken offence; which is unnecessary and (if I might say) slightly hostile.
Thanks again though, I wish you well.