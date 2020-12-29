Hatari and controllers

Hello all,

I'm a new Pi user and have just set up recalbox - looks great so far.

I've added a tos/bios file and a couple of Atari ST ROMs in the right places. However, when I start a game, it runs - but the controller is not recognised as a joystick (I'm using a Xbox 360 wireless controller). Some buttons work (launching the hatari menu, producing a ghost keyboard overlay) but nothing else. I have tried changing the joystick options in (in game) hatari menu, but no options are available.

Has anyone any advice they can share on setting this up right?

Many thanks in advance