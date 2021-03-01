Recalbox on PI4: how to hires N64

I try to get hires textures to run for Super Mario 64 (N64).

In my PI3b+ (Recalbox 6) I am able to set the Core in advanced emulator settings. In the Recalbox 7.1.1 the "core" setting is missing.

Is there a reason why? How do I enable the hires textures?

I copied the hires folder (in my case Super Mario 64) to the "hires_texture" folder and enabled the settings in the mupen64plus.cfg inside "/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64".

Is there now more to do or do I have to set the core like Glide64, etc somewhere else?