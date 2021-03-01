Recalbox on PI4: how to hires N64
-
ralle211 last edited by
I try to get hires textures to run for Super Mario 64 (N64).
In my PI3b+ (Recalbox 6) I am able to set the Core in advanced emulator settings. In the Recalbox 7.1.1 the "core" setting is missing.
Is there a reason why? How do I enable the hires textures?
I copied the hires folder (in my case Super Mario 64) to the "hires_texture" folder and enabled the settings in the mupen64plus.cfg inside "/recalbox/share/system/configs/mupen64".
Is there now more to do or do I have to set the core like Glide64, etc somewhere else?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
In the Recalbox 7.1.1 the "core" setting is missing.
Have you tried to change the "emulator" (the name of the emulator and core are now in the same field)?
How do I enable the hires textures?