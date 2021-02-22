no wifi connection since today
chharti75 last edited by
hi there.
i'm not able to get a wifi connection since today..
yesterday all worked fine, but today i have no chance to geht any wifi connection.. tried different routers etc.. i changed nothing..
i see the router, and put in the password again, but still no wifi connection..
anyone have an idea? i really dont understand this..
Zing Global moderator Translator
@chharti75 What is your hardware?
What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
What have you modified recently?