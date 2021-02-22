  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. no wifi connection since today

no wifi connection since today

  • chharti75

    hi there.

    i'm not able to get a wifi connection since today..

    yesterday all worked fine, but today i have no chance to geht any wifi connection.. tried different routers etc.. i changed nothing..

    i see the router, and put in the password again, but still no wifi connection..

    anyone have an idea? i really dont understand this..

    0 Zing 1 Reply
  • Zing
    Global moderator Translator
    Translation Master
    Tester
    Global moderator

    @chharti75 What is your hardware?
    What's your version of Recalbox (say the version, don't say "the last one")?
    Did you build your Recalbox yourself, or download a ready-made image from the internet, or did you buy everything ready?
    What have you modified recently?

    0
wifi 334 connection 58 since 11 today 1
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

218
Online

81.9k
Users

22.5k
Topics

162.7k
Posts