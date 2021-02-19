Retroarch/Mapping saving/loading on different controlers

Config: Recalbox 7.1.1 + Pi4+Xinmotech USB + Generic X360 Gamepad
Hi,
I recently built a bartop arcade cabinet with arcade controllers (Xinmotek) and optionnaly a USB Gamepad for emulating consoles such as PSX or N64.
I have correctly mapped the saving/loading commands in retroarchcustom.cfg for the arcade controllers but when I use the Gamepad, the mapping is different (probably because the button labels are different). I would like to change this.
I would like, if possible, the mapping to depend on the plugged controler (controler name) and not on the emulated core because I may use different controllers for the same console.
Is there a way to do this?
Moreover, is there a way to simply identify the button label for a given controller?
Thanks for your help!