Power on/off button on OKDO Power-HAT Case
Hi all,
I'm trying to get the power button working of the OKDO Power-HAT Case on the RPi4.
On Raspberry Pi OS works with:
dtoverlay=gpio-poweroff,gpiopin=18,active_low=0 dtoverlay=gpio-shutdown,gpio_pin=17,active_low=1,gpio_pull=up
I tried to put these lines in config.txt but does not work.
An help would be appreciated, I'm not so expert on this kind of stuff.
Thanks!
Zing Global moderator Translator
@NGC2264 I don't know if this model is compatible, see if it helps:
https://recalbox.gitbook.io/documentation/v/francais/tutoriels/autres/ajouter-un-bouton-on-off-a-votre-recalbox
@Zing I saw that and works fine with a generic push button, the problem is with this power hat.
I think I have to edit something in /recalbox/scripts/rpi-pin56-power.py but I have no idea of what to change.