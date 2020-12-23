Can't get my retropi recalbox console to use data from external source

I have asked this question a few times, I have been directed to websites that have nothing to do with my issue, and the conversation closed off so I can't even respond. So here I will try again.

I bought a ready made console that is running version 6.0 and comes with its own games on a 64GB SD card, thoughtfully moved to the outside of the console. As it stands, everything works fine, though I have been through all the menu systems, and have seen where you can choose between "INTERNAL" or "ANYEXTERNAL" for which the system can read your data from, so you can use your own roms. I have an portable 2TB drive which I wish to use for this purpose. The closest I have got is the the system recognised that a drive was plugged in, copied a set of directories under the one in the root directory called "recalbox' Apart from that, no matter which selection I make in the menu, it will always read the data from the SD card. I have read that the system works on the file system FAT32 and there is a way for format larger drives in this format, although I have not done that. Is that what could be hindering my process? I tried a similar thing with a smaller USB stick, it copied those files across again, I added a rom or 2 under the directory "roms" and in the appropriate directory. Still nothing. A while ago I saw a video (I wish I could find it again) that when this guy went into the menu system to select which drive he wanted the data to be read from, there was more than the 2 choices, so I presumed that whatever drive he had plugged in had been accepted by the system to be used for reading data. Despite all the research, all the forums, all the questions, I have not been able to find a solution that will let me use an external source to read data from. It has 4 USB ports, the top 2 go into a menu screen for button mapping, so it must be one of the bottom ones. Can anyone PLEASE help me, not only with a suggestion then close it off, but also leave it open to give me the opportunity to ask for further help should whatever is suggested does not work. Just to clarify, this is ready made system. It has controllers, buttons, the works. Attached is a picture of what I own. I don't need someone to send me a link to youtube on how to create this from scratch.. Thank you for your help in advance.