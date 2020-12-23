Can't get my retropi recalbox console to use data from external source
yobydnub last edited by
I have asked this question a few times, I have been directed to websites that have nothing to do with my issue, and the conversation closed off so I can't even respond. So here I will try again.
I bought a ready made console that is running version 6.0 and comes with its own games on a 64GB SD card, thoughtfully moved to the outside of the console. As it stands, everything works fine, though I have been through all the menu systems, and have seen where you can choose between "INTERNAL" or "ANYEXTERNAL" for which the system can read your data from, so you can use your own roms. I have an portable 2TB drive which I wish to use for this purpose. The closest I have got is the the system recognised that a drive was plugged in, copied a set of directories under the one in the root directory called "recalbox' Apart from that, no matter which selection I make in the menu, it will always read the data from the SD card. I have read that the system works on the file system FAT32 and there is a way for format larger drives in this format, although I have not done that. Is that what could be hindering my process? I tried a similar thing with a smaller USB stick, it copied those files across again, I added a rom or 2 under the directory "roms" and in the appropriate directory. Still nothing. A while ago I saw a video (I wish I could find it again) that when this guy went into the menu system to select which drive he wanted the data to be read from, there was more than the 2 choices, so I presumed that whatever drive he had plugged in had been accepted by the system to be used for reading data. Despite all the research, all the forums, all the questions, I have not been able to find a solution that will let me use an external source to read data from. It has 4 USB ports, the top 2 go into a menu screen for button mapping, so it must be one of the bottom ones. Can anyone PLEASE help me, not only with a suggestion then close it off, but also leave it open to give me the opportunity to ask for further help should whatever is suggested does not work. Just to clarify, this is ready made system. It has controllers, buttons, the works. Attached is a picture of what I own. I don't need someone to send me a link to youtube on how to create this from scratch.. Thank you for your help in advance.
Zing Global moderator Translator
I have asked this question a few times
You forgot to say that at all times we already answered that it is prohibited to ask for help with this type of image:
I don't need someone to send me a link to youtube on how to create this from scratch..
It is very convenient for you to point out that you DO NOT WANT to do the only thing YOU NEED TO DO to get forum support, but ... You at least are able to understand that you are automatically denying support, so there is no need to pollute the forum with same question?
Well, I already answered your questions, and, as you can read, I warned you:
@Zing said in [Non official recalbox installation]
If you don't want to be banned permanently, never suggest it again.
I'm sure I was objective enough, and I'm sure your question has already been answered, the fact that you don't want to do what is necessary, does not invalidate the answer. The fact that you do SPAM, even though you know you're wrong, and having already been warned, only reinforces the idea that it is necessary to ban you.
Obviously I will lock this topic, but I will not ban you YET, please do not SPAM by opening another topic on this same subject, I will not give you one more chance on this: if you do not install the latest official version of the system, you don't have to open a new topic, and if you do, you will be banned.