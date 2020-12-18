Volume knob with raspberry Pi 3 & Recalbox
-
dapaze last edited by dapaze
Greetings, I have a raspberry pi 3 running recalbox, I’m using some cheap 3.5mm plugin computer speakers into the pie audio jack, they work fine...I’d like to use this additional USB volume knob to control the volume because games have different volumes and it's just faster to control the volume:
I plugged it in the opening USB port on the pi, restarted it, started a game with the sound on...and the volume knob did nothing.
How can I control volume this way? Is this possible?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@dapaze I do not have enough technical knowledge to be able to help you as you wish, but, I will try to answer considering what I know:
- Its volume adapter, according to the description, works on Windows and MAC, and Recalbox is based on linux, so I believe that it is not compatible, due to the lack of drivers (if it doesn't even work on linux, it doesn't work on Recalbox).
If you want to test other alternatives, these links may help you: