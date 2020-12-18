Volume knob with raspberry Pi 3 & Recalbox

Greetings, I have a raspberry pi 3 running recalbox, I’m using some cheap 3.5mm plugin computer speakers into the pie audio jack, they work fine...I’d like to use this additional USB volume knob to control the volume because games have different volumes and it's just faster to control the volume:

Volume Knob

I plugged it in the opening USB port on the pi, restarted it, started a game with the sound on...and the volume knob did nothing.

How can I control volume this way? Is this possible?