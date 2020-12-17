Raspberry pi Official 7" display brightness adjustment

Hey guys! Maybe it's kind of a long shot but I need some help here. I have a semi portable Recalbox setup with a Rpi 4 and I'm using the official Rpi 7" display and it works just fine, the only thing is that neither the screen nor the OS has brightness/backlight control, and the default value of it is super bright.

I've been tinkering a lot and after a while I discovered that this brightness value is stored in a file into a system folder, you can modify the value using a nano or echo command, but it won't save the configuration, so every time the system is rebooted, it returns to it's original super bright value.

What I've been thinking it might be cool to do is to put this simple command line that changes de brightness value into an executable file from boot, but the ideal would be to just save this modified value into the original system file. About this I've been doing a lot of stuff too, like messing with the Recalbox boot files and modifying them, making an .sh file with the command and try to run it from the boot file, etc, but nothing has worked, so any help would be appreciated. Thanks.