Memory space after moving to a larger sd card.
Hi, I have installed Recalbox and found it really easy to set up and use. By adding roms I have now used all the space on my 32GB card and wish to migrate to a 64GB card. If I take an image of the existing card and burn it to the new card will I have the extra space available or will I need to do a fresh install on the new card and move the roms, bios, samples etc over manually?
Instead storing the roms, samples, bios, etc on the SD card, the highly recommended setup is to use an external device.
Such as a USB key or external HDD. It must be formatted in exFAT format.
By doing so, this will make your life much simpler for the next Recalbox update. Moreover in case of SD card failure, you will not lose all your ROMS.
Short story, the SD card shall be use only to install the Recalbox OS, not the roms.
@LapinFou Thanks, that is what I'll do, I can probably use a smaller micro sd card if the share is on USB.
I can probably use a smaller micro sd card if the share is on USB.
Exactly.
Maybe this video will help you:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skeULeTu7p8&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=23&ab_channel=Recalbox
@Zing Thanks, very useful video. I did not understand that with Recalbox the recommendation is to use external USB. Now that I know this I will start with a fresh installation and add external storage and then load the roms directly to that.