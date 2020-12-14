3D0 Freeze at logo on Recalbox 7.1.1

  1. Home
  • Benzitor

    Hey guys,

    I have a problem with the 3D0 roms on recalbox 7.1.1.
    I tried to load them and the launch, pass the room set, and then display the 3D0 logo, then...nothing. I can got to the menu, or return to recalbox, but none of the games work.
    I have played these rooms on the 6.1.1, on pi3, on retropie...
    So the rooms should actually work. Also the Bios have been updated to the certifies green thumbs M5 ones.
    Heeeelp

  • acris
    Staff
    Global moderator
    Team

    Hello @Benzitor
    fisrt, remapp your gamepad in Emulationstation > configure gamepad
    try again, and they dont play,
    launch game and go to /system/logs, and upload all files inside folder.

  • Benzitor

    Hi,

    Not sure i understand. I did the remap. Still the same
    Went to log while launching the game...not much more chances here.
    The logo appear, then it freezes.

