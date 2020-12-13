Can't connect from mac using SMB
-
I'm using the latest 7.1.1 download, and I'm trying to connect to recalbox via SMB://recalbox so I can use the web manager tool to transfer roms, and it won't connect using these steps:
- Looking at the Network settings in Recalbox, both the STATUS and IP ADDRESS are showing NOT CONNECTED.
- When I try connecting to recalbox on my mac using smb://recalbox, I get an error... "There was a problem connecting ..."
I double checked that recalbox and my mac are sharing the same wifi.
-
Francix last edited by
@dapaze Hi, could you ping your Recalbox ?
-
sroach last edited by sroach
unless you put recalbox in your /etc/host table or in your routers DNS it's not going to know by host name.
Try:
smb://192.168.1.X/share
what ever IP address you gave your recalbox, also like @francix said, can you ping your recalbox?
I am pretty sure you need the wifi to say connected in the menu, try turning wifi off, reboot and then turn in on and connect and see if it connects.
one connected then try
Apple Key + K
smb://192.168.1.10/share
Also, looking at your post you need the "/share" at the end of your smb mount command.
-
what ever IP address you gave your recalbox
Well that's the thing, I don't have an IP address showing in the Recalbox Network Settings Menu. It says STATUS: NOT CONNECTED. How do I assign an IP Address to recalbox?
also like @francix said, can you ping your recalbox?
How do you ping a recalbox?
-
@dapaze Nevermind, got it. Wrong password was the cause. I can connect via SMB.