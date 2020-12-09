Request: Stella2014 for Pi 4
Hello, could be it possible to add Stella2014 core or emulator for Raspberry Pi4? This emulator makes possible play games like Tac Scan and Demons to diamonds. It is present for Raspberry 3b, but not for Pi 4 Recalbox version. Thanks.
@jorgemagana hi! If it isn't present it is just an overlook. We use the stella (stella2014 is outdated). I'll add it in case it is really missing.
Or you mean stella2014 can play some games the stella can't?