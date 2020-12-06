safe shutdown does not work correctly in the Nespi4 with Recalbox 7.1.1
Hello dear community since yesterday I have been running Recalbox 7.1.1. Unfortunately, the Safe Shutdown does not work properly, means the Pi4 in the Nespi4 shuts down, but the fan continues to run after it has been shut down. The switch in the Nespi4 is correctly switched on. In order to switch the nespi4 off completely, I now have to remove the power.
The image and the boot run completely on SSD in the Nespi4.
I ask for your support with this problem!
LG Francis
Zing Global moderator Translator
@fluffydo https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/21842/7-0-1-toujours-problème-avec-nespi4case-ventilateur-ne-s-éteint-pas
@Zing Thank you very much for the help, this is how I get on first