  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Troubleshooting
  4. Recalbox General
  5. safe shutdown does not work correctly in the Nespi4 with Recalbox 7.1.1

safe shutdown does not work correctly in the Nespi4 with Recalbox 7.1.1

recalbox 3054 does 69 safe 12 7.1.1 10 correctly 10 nespi4 4
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

224
Online

80.6k
Users

21.7k
Topics

158.6k
Posts