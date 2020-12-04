7.x too much hassle
No upgrade path from 6.x is very sad
Tried a new install of 7.1 anyway.
- a lot of my bios files which did fine on 6.1 are now invalid - because 7.1 looks for CASE SENSITIVE FILENAMES! Why would you do that on a FAT file system, which has no real case sensitivity? After renaming them, most work. Some are still invalid (PCEngine for example)
- Kodi 18.9 does not connect to my samba share. I don't know why, it works fine with Kodi 17 on RecalBox 6.1...
- My IR remote does not work in Kodi any more (again). Going through the whole IR setup process is too much work for me now ...
so, in the end, too much work for no apparent gain. I'll pass this release. Thanks anyway for the effort.
@fonzman Sorry to hear that ... but lots of things have changed between 6.x and 7.x, that's why its a major release. After 7.0 upgrade will be easier.
Now filesystem is exfat, and Case sensitive filenames is the right rule on recent filesystem
For kodi, the reason is samba 1 is unsecure and banned by default.
So you can stay at 6.x if you don't want do give time.