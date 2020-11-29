Recalbox Pc 64-bit version, games won't start with USB pad plugged in!
I'm using the 64-bit Pc version of Recalbox. For some reason, when a pad a plugged in, none of the games will work. I can configure it fine and it seems to work fine in the main menu but.... none of the games play. Almost as soon as i hit the button to start the game, and screen fades to black, it pops back up to the menu saying game was unable to start. I noticed there was a new update to Recalbox, so i did a full reinstallation of both Recalbox and my Roms/Bios. SAME THING. It refuses to boot ANY games with this particular USB controller plugged in.
If i unplug it and plug in another pad and try it? Then everything suddendly works PERFECTLY. Unplug that controller and plug in the other one again? Once again, NOTHING works. WTF. Recalbox hates this controller evidently. Shame as it's a pretty decent USB pad.
Any way to fix this?
Hello
version recalbox ?
gamepad ?
Edit : @SkullGrin please update to 7.1.1 and try again, plug usb gamepad after update not before.
That's what i did in my post, if that wasn't clear. I formatted my drive completely, installed the latest Recalbox, and reloaded all Roms/Bios. Fresh install of everything and latest Recalbox. Same problem. I can control the menu fine but, games absolutely REFUSE to load, when that USB pad is plugged in. Then as soon as i unplug it and try a different pad? Everything works Great.
Also since i'm unable to edit my post, the USB pad i'm using is a Logitech F710. When it's plugged in? Games refuse to load. When i unplug it? Everything works and loads Perfect.
I don't think anything is wrong with the controller itself because it works great on windows 10, and it also worked great on an older 2018 version of Recalbox i used to have. So whatever, i guess i'll have to grab a different controller.
Hello
you need to use D-Input mode
NOT X-Input mode
Check swith button.
check mode on your gamepad, and try again.