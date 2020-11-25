customization of Recalbox

Hello,

I'm the happy owner of a brand new recalbox, after an old one which was based on RPi3 and Recalbox v4.1.

I built it up from scratch, using RecalBox 7.0.1, a RPi4 connected to a 1TB SSD through USB3, and an USB hub to get 'free' USB sockets in front face of a printed home made case.

This case is integrating a 60mm PWM Fan for the PI, as it seems that it is mandatory now for the PI4 (the old one had a fan, but not pwm, and I choose PWM kind due to the noise generated).

I connected the PWM control of the fan to a PWM GPIO of the RPi (through a buffer), and write a quick C code using Pigpio library to control it from the CPU temperature, using HW PWM feature.

However, when came the time of compiling and testing this code, I get stuck by the lack of capacity to install the needed programs (headers, gcc, pigpio....).

is it a way to install something on the recalbox ? I did not even find an apt-get or similar.

Regards