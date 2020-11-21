psx doesn't work but I've added bios file
-
JayX last edited by
Hello! I've added these files to the bios folder
scph5500.bin - 8dd7d5296a650fac7319bce665a6a53c
scph5501.bin - 490f666e1afb15b7362b406ed1cea246
scph5502.bin - 32736f17079d0b2b7024407c39bd3050
but games still don't work. What's wrong?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
JayX last edited by
@Zing thank you, I read that thread, I checked my bios - it looks like correct. But no one rom works. I downloaded several roms from two sites. What can I check more? I know we can't share roms or bioses, but maybe can you give me a tip where to find a 100% working rom for testing? Or maybe can you check one of my roms?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
I know we can't share roms or bioses, but maybe can you give me a tip where to find a 100% working rom for testing? Or maybe can you check one of my roms?
You know it is against the forum rules, please do not insist, or I will be forced to take more severe measures.
Have you tested with another emulator/core?
Test on another computer, if it works, the incompatibility is between your computer and the emulator, and there is nothing to do.