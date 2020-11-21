  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Your recalbox
  4. psx doesn't work but I've added bios file

psx doesn't work but I've added bios file

bios 221 doesnt 69 file 51 added 6 ive 5
Log in to reply
 

Want to support us ?

240
Online

80.3k
Users

21.5k
Topics

157.1k
Posts