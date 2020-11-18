PSX roms black screen

@pols63 Since Recalbox 7.0 it was much easier to check the BIOS, as I said: there is an internal checker. Press Start in the console selection menu and you will enter the main menu of the Emulationstation, there you will find a BIOS checker (I don't know the right term in English, but it is not difficult to find).

The internal verifier does the job for you: it will indicate whether or not you have the necessary BIOS, it will analyze the MD5, and if everything is right, you will see a green thumb icon (or red if it is wrong, and yellow if it is a non-essential BIOS).

On which page do I find a compatible ROMSET?

I don't know if ROMSET is the problem in the case of PSX, ROMSET is a big problem in the case of Arcades, but it is not usually so crucial in other systems.

In addition, it is prohibited to request or share copyrighted material, so please do not request ROMs or BIOS.

Test another core, check your BIOS, check the format of your ROMS, test with another ROM from another game (there are a few games that are incompatible). After doing all that, post the result here, and then we'll see other possibilities.